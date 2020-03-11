Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo cancellation ‘disappointing’ to High Plains stock show community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The remainder of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 14 cases of COVID-19 have been officially reported in the Houston area.

Where does this leave those from here on the High Plains who were headed to show their animals?

One of the Ag teachers at Farwell ISD, Jarad Flores, said this is disappointing news for students who have worked all year to get their animals ready for the big livestock show.

While shows were already in progress, after today, no other livestock shows, judging activities, or competitions will take place.

Flores said he was headed to Houston tomorrow morning before he learned it was canceled.

“I mean, it’s just pretty disappointing. [I] Almost felt like we were blindsided, but I mean, we have to think about how many more people are than just stock show people. So Houston’s a big city and I’m just gonna believe they made the right decision whether we are okay with it or not.”

Flores told us several of his friends were already on their way or already in Houston when they found out the livestock show was canceled.

Flores said while it is disappointing, maybe canceling the rest of the rodeo and livestock show will keep kids and the city of Houston safe from coronavirus.

Flores told us some of his students will likely be able to sell their animals at the Muleshoe Livestock Auction, where they should be able to get market price.

See more from Flores and from some who are at the Houston Livestock Show later tonight.

More from MyHighPlains.com: