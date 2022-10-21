AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency.

According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the scene and boarded the plane they found a passenger receiving CPR from an ICU nurse, on the flight, and a flight medic.

Fire crews took over administering CPR and the passenger was taken to the hospital.