AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that its housing authority has been authorized to increase the fair market rates for Housing Choice Voucher rental units within the city.

According to a news release from the city, the new rates are a 10% increase from the previous rates. For example, under the previous payment standards, a one-bedroom unit previously restricted to $713 a month has increased to $784 a month.

The increase in approved rates only impacts the city’s Housing Choice Voucher program which is administered through the city’s Community Development Department. The release said that it does not impact approved rates for other rental assistance programs.

“This increase in payment standards is good news for both property managers with units available to lease and tenants searching for a unit.,” the release said.

Officials from the city of Amarillo said that property managers and owners who are interested in partnering with the program can call the Community Development Department at 806-378-3098. The current Housing Choice Voucher waitlist is currently closed. Applicants can check their waitlist status on the Waitlist Check website.