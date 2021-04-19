AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A house caught fire on Cline Road earlier this morning (April 19), scorching the back of the home and drawing multiple crews to the scene.
According to the Amarillo Fire Department, no one was home at the time, and the fire was under control by 11 a.m.
No cause for the fire has been confirmed at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Parler can now return to App Store, Apple says in letter to senator
- How has COVID changed education? Innovation through Crisis with Certiport.
- The New Mexico Dept. of Health announce COVID-19 vaccine registration process
- No, vaccine side effects don’t tell you how well your immune system will protect you from COVID-19
- House burns on Cline Road, draws multiple crews