House burns on Cline Road, draws multiple crews

via KAMR/KCIT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A house caught fire on Cline Road earlier this morning (April 19), scorching the back of the home and drawing multiple crews to the scene.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, no one was home at the time, and the fire was under control by 11 a.m.

No cause for the fire has been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

