AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on what officials described as a fire in a vacant house Thursday night.

According to the department, crews responded to a house fire call on the 1300 block of NW 11th Ave. at around 8:40 p.m., and the first arriving unit reported fire showing from the back and side of the building. The fire was put out within around 30 minutes.

No occupants were found during a search after the fire was extinguished, according to the department, and no injuries were reported. The house was described as vacant and with boarded windows.

No cause for the fire was released at the time of the department’s announcement, but the Amarillo FIre Marshal’s Office was called to investigate.

