Hospitals continue to expand internally

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, our hospitals are facing the challenges of staffing, supplies, and space.

In terms of staffing, at Northwest Texas Hospital, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis stated they have 128 COVID-19 patients, but 129 staff in quarantine. Additionally, they had more than 40 call-ins this morning from people who were feeling ill or concerned.

Another big concern for both Northwest and BSA is where do they expand to next?

Northwest hospital has purchased over 100 new beds, with the purpose of doubling up the Medical Surgical floors.

As for BSA, historically the maximum number of ICU beds at BSA was 48. Currently, BSA’s ICU has 87 beds. BSA Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, said they have almost doubled their ICU capacity.

Both Dr. Lamanteer and Dr. Weis agreed that expanding outside the hospital to tents in the parking lot is not the answer right now.

“The hard part and the challenge is critical care. And we’re in the same boat, just when we look at things like some of these tent-structures that have been offered to us… They are just inadequate to provide critical care. They’re just not going to solve our problems,” said Dr. Weis.

Dr. Lamanteer also commented that to take this approach for expansion, they would still need an additional increment of RAC nurses, even though as of yesterday they already have 150.

For the past week and a half, Dr. Lamanteer said BSA has been planning to expand further Med Surg beds with negative pressure. However, the hospital is at the maximal capacity for intensive care services.

As for Northwest, Dr. Weis said that they are now considering expanding to some of their post-surgery recovery areas.