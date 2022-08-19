AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hope to Opportunities Foundation announced its annual client “Summer Bash” party set for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Advo, located at 5241 S. Washington St.

Clients, according to officials with the foundation, will enjoy water slides, a dunk tank, and other fun activities.

The Hope to Opportunities Foundation is a non-profit organization, associated with Advo Companies, that provides services to those with “intellectual and physical disabilities” along with individuals with closed head injuries, cerebral palsy, and those that are deaf, autistic, and diabetic, said officials.

For more information on the Hope to Opportunities Foundation visit the Facebook page or call 806-342-0600.