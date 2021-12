AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hope to Opportunities is preparing to host the annual Advo Christmas party on Dec. 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a press release from Advo.

Advo detailed that clients will open the presents they received from the Advo Angel Tree at Raffkinds from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch and party activities from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Santa will be handing out present at the end of the event from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.