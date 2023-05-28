AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “Hope Lives Here,” is a local organization that provides eligible veterans service dogs at no cost. The organization provides service dogs for veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, and or chronic pain disorder.

All of the dogs that are a part of “Hope Lives Here,” are rescue dogs from local shelters. The service dog and the veteran are then trained together as a team creating a bond that is like no other.

“Well, I feel like coming back, you know, returning to civilian life is very difficult. Everyday things that we take for granted can be very hard for them, whether it’s going to the grocery store alone, driving, driving alone at night, you know, going to birthday parties. After they joined the program, they start to come out of their shell. And they’re able to do things that they weren’t able to do before,” said the Founder of Hope Lives Here Brooke Schneider.

Hope Lives Here Veteran, Rylan said that his service dog Roxy has helped him in many different ways.

“Roxy has helped me in more ways than I probably could ever really imagine. She has improved my quality of life, my day-to-day living substantially since not only getting her but ever since starting the program. Some of the stuff that she does throughout the day just kind of helps with essentially existing kind of functioning in this in the civilian world,” said Rylan.

Rylan said that since he got connected with Hope Lives Here and got Roxy he has seen a big change in his life.

“I was getting care from the VA, I was getting probably two or three appointments during the week going there constantly. I started getting on medications through them, and it was just starting to get too much. After getting her the biggest change that I’ve noticed has been dropping that huge medication list down to just a handful a day,” said Rylan.

Rylan said that something he will tell veterans that may be struggling with returning back to civilian life is to get connected. He added that getting connected was one of the best decisions he has ever made because his life has changed for the better.

For more on Hope Lives Here and their upcoming gala visit them here.