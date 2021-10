AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hope Lives Here is hosting its 3rd annual Hope For our Heroes Gala.

The gala will be Saturday, Oct. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites.

Hope for Our Lives said events included at the gala are a happy hour, dinner, live auction, and service dog graduation. The special guest speaker for the event is John “Tig” Tiegen, Security and Military Consultant and co-author of “13 Hours.”

Tickets for the event can reserved at the Hope Lives Here website.