Hope Lives Here help provide service dogs to local veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the military, the term “got your six” means “I’ve got your back,” and one local non-profit strives to provide that with their service.

Hope Lives Here provides service dogs to veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, or chronic pain disorders and adds another layer of support for those who served.

Through Hope Lives Here, eligible veterans are not obligated out of pocket for their service dogs.

Hope Lives Here is unique as they rescue dogs from local shelters, pair them with a veteran, and the two train as a team

Brooke Schneider, founder and president of Hope Lives Here said according to ADA, a service dog can be any breed. She added when they go to a shelter they look for dogs that are at least 50 pounds and the age of one or two.

James Miller, a veteran and graduate of Hopes Lives Here said the organization helped him find himself again.

“Prior to the military, I was that fun guy to be around. I joked and laughed. I made everybody else laugh. Kinda center of the room, the center of the attention, if you want to classify it as that. Once I came back I kind of lost that side of me. Once I got booker and I started training, I was starting to feel with each day like I was getting more of that back,” said Miller.

Miller said training next to his dog Booker in the program brought back the sense of brotherhood and trust that he had in the military.

Schneider said one of their favorite days at Hope Lives Here is dog selection day, where the veteran picks what dog they want.

Schneider added that if there is a veteran curious about getting a service dog they can call them at (806)418.2458, visit their offices at 429 S. Western St., or visit their website.