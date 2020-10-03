Hope Lives Here Fundraising Gala features Sgt. Dakota Meyer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hope Lives Here Fundraising Gala will feature keynote speaker, Sgt. Dakota Meyer.

Meyer is a Marine Corps Veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, and he will be speaking at the 2nd annual Hope Live Here service dog graduation and fundraising gala, hosted by The Embassy Suites Hotel downtown.

Sergeant Dakota Meyer is the New York Times best-selling author of the book, Into the Fire: A Firsthand Account of the Most Extraordinary Battle in the Afghan War. Meyer earned the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Ganjgal, widely considered as one of the deadliest battles of the Afghanistan war.

Activities for the event kick-off at 5:30 p.m. and include cocktails, dinner, and the eventual graduation of 3 service dogs and their veteran handlers.

Hope Lives Here was founded in 2015 and provides service dogs for veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress (PTS), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and military sexual trauma (MST) as well as chronic pain disorders, they rescue the dogs from local shelters and then pair them with a veteran and train the two as a team.

