AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hope & Healing Place released information on its Wings of Hope Memorial Celebration in which community members will release a butterfly that “commemorates the journey through grief” on Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to the organizers, the butterfly release will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Amarillo College’s Memorial Park gazebo. Attendees will have the chance to remember and celebrate their loved ones that they lost.

“Grief is a path marked by continuous transitions, sometimes dark and sometimes filled with celebration,” a release from HHP read. “The butterfly release symbolizes these similarities between the grief journey and the butterfly’s life cycle.”

The event is free and open to the public, however, a butterfly can be reserved for $25, according to organizers. Visit the HHP website and click on “Wings of Hope” to reserve a butterfly.

In addition to the butterfly release, the event will include a memorial chalk walk, and butterfly crafts for friends and families to enjoy.

HHP noted that the organization continues to support families who are mourning and help children cope with the loss of a loved one.

“Unresolved grief can manifest in children’s lives in various ways, including depression, isolation, emotional outbursts, and more,” the release said, “HHP provides a safe place for children, teens, families, and individuals to heal and find hope.”