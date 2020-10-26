Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers in Amarillo closed today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) – The Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers in Amarillo have announced they will be closed today, Oct. 26, due to the weather.
More updates regarding weather, closures, and delays can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
