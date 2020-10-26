Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers in Amarillo closed today

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) – The Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers in Amarillo have announced they will be closed today, Oct. 26, due to the weather.

More updates regarding weather, closures, and delays can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss