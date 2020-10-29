Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers delay opening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers has announced that it will delay opening until 11 a.m. today due to the weather.

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss