Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers closed due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Director of Operations, Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers in Amarillo will be closed again today due to the weather.
More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Man charged in 2-month-old daughter’s death left trail of destruction
- Roosevelt County early voting alternative site closed due to weather
- DPS offices in two counties will remain closed
- ‘Black Face’ photo posted to Raxx’s Facebook page, bar says it’s an old picture
- Netflix releases trailer for Selena Quintanilla series chronicling rise of Tejano superstar