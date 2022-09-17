AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Hope and Healing Place announced on social media that they will host “Wings of Hope”, a butterfly release and remember event, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m on Saturday at the Gazebo in John Stiff Park.

Officials stated that this is family friendly free to the public. There will also be a “chalk walk” and butterfly crafts along with the release of butterflies.

The schedule for the event includes:

10 a.m.-Check in for pre-purchased butterflies, kids craft-stations.

10:30 a.m.- “Chalk walk”

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.- Mass release, poem reading, and prayer



Officials stated that the butterfly carries many similarities to the grief journey, as it also transitions through many stages of its life-sometimes dark, but ultimately a beautiful celebration of life.