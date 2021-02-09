Hooper named director of Public Works

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo named Donny Hooper Director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo. Hooper, who’s been employed with COA as the Assistant Director of Public Works since June of 2018, has more than two decades of experience in public works. He succeeds Raymond Lee, who resigned.

Prior to joining the City of Amarillo, Hooper served as the Director of Public Works for the City of Pampa, where he spent 22 years. The COA says Hooper has more than 20 years of experience in Public Works, including solid waste, traffic, water and building safety.

“Donny Hooper has a proven and impressive track record of leadership and experience in Public Works,” said COA Manager Jared Miller. “Public Works provides a vast array of services to the public. Donny has a superior understanding of the intricacies and specifics of these services, as evidenced during his time as assistant director of public works. Donny’s leadership will be a great asset to the city and the community.”

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.