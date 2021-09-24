HOODOO Mural Festival set to happen in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The second HOODOO Mural Festival is set to happen on Oct. 2 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Polk Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

In a press release, festival organizers said participants will paint five walls over a week. According to them, the event started in Amarillo in 2019 and since then has inspired public art, urban beautification, and creativity among the community. They also pointed out how the murals create a “bike-friendly and walkable outdoor art gallery in downtown Amarillo.”

The HOODOO Mural Festival is produced with privately raised funds. Among the artists featured in this year’s lineup is Clovis native Drew Merritt, Amarillo native Natalie Fletcher (first-place winner of season one of Skin Wars), DAAS (Austin, TX) Ivan Roque (Miami, FL), and local favorites Blank Spaces Murals.

The community is welcome to visit the murals on Sept. 27 for a sneak peak of the work in progress. Here’s the event’s timeline:



• Sept. 27: Blank Spaces Live Preview – Kick off cocktails and coloring:

The Barfield, 2nd story Bar, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Sept. 28: Ivan Roque Live Preview – Become your own muralist with urban sketchers.

700 S. Taylor, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Sept. 29: DAAS Live Preview – Purple Flamingo Popsicles

810 Polk Street, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Sept. 30: Natalie Fletcher Live Preview – Alcohol Ink Activities for all ages and the Cheesecake HSTL food truck.

102E. 9th Avenue, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Organizers announced this year there will also be a music festival during the event. Artists lineup include Washed Out (DJ set), Nané, Kaelin Ellis, Corbin Cary, Rupert the Duke, Vamping, and a silent disco with local DJs.

Those attending will also have the chance to do live painting, watch live demonstrations and visit food trucks. Tickets prices start at $30 and are free for kids under 10. You can buy tickets and find additional information here.