AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Ahead of the HOODOO Mural Festival set for Saturday in Downtown Amarillo, organizers announced that multiple promotional events will be held on Thursday and Friday to highlight the 2023 muralists involved in the project.

According to organizers, the Thursday and Friday promotional events include:

Reserve by H. Reese Beddingfield Pop-Up Gallery Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., with VIP showing from 5-6 p.m. 2614 Wolflin Village #2614 The Thursday pop-up art gallery will feature the festival’s artists and offer prints available for purchase.

Amarillo Film Society screening of “Exit Through the Gift Shop” Friday, 7 p.m. Sharpened Iron Studios, 1314 S Polk St. The Amarillo Film Society will screen “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” a documentary film directed by the street artist Banksy. The documentary tells the story of Thierry Guetta, a Los Angeles creative who filmed a number of street artists while working, including Banksy and other famous graffiti artists. The screening will be free for the public and feature local food trucks, as well as tours of Sharpened Iron Studios.



“We are thrilled to offer a great mix of events leading up to the festival,” said Andrew Hall, Founder of the HOODOO Art Foundation, “The partnership between HOODOO Mural Festival, local businesses, and nonprofits continues to grow – and we’re glad we can offer attendees the ability to explore what our city has to offer. Each year, we come up with new, creative ways to get the community involved, and these events are able to appeal to everyone and introduce them to what we are doing.”

As noted by organizers, the HOODOO Mural Festival is planned to take place on Saturday in Downtown Amarillo, beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing into the evening with concert performances and a live art show. Tickets can be purchased online here or in person at Caliche Co., located at 2311 SW Seventh Ave., or The Reserve by H. Reese Beddingfield.