AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The HOODOO Mural Festival took place over the weekend and saw 2,500 attendees and the completion of 22 murals.

Officials said in a news release that the festival celebrated over the weekend with the completion of 22 murals, with live concert performances that were headlined by LP Giobbi.

The event had nearly 2,500 in attendance and was made up of Amarillo residents, visitors from 12 states and international attendees. The festival’s attendance increased 31% from last year said officials.

The festival saw the creation of seven large-scale murals in Downtown Amarillo including:

Trav & Emjay’s mural at 616 S. Harrison;

Alli K’s mural at 1220 S. Polk;

Jeremy Biggers’ mural at 411 S. Fillmore;

Ariel Parrow & Sean Hamilton’s collaboration at 816 S. Van Buren;

And JEKS & Malcolm Byers’ murals at 515 S. Polk.

The festival also developed 10 community murals by local artists including:

At 418 S. Tyler St., created by Buchanan Carr, Cameron Barnes, Graceson Cole, Sydni Lovett, Amber Morgan, Rath, Kara Speedy, Irving Perez, Melynn Huntley, Vickie Hoskins and curated by Blank Spaces.

Five mobile murals were created on panels and were available for auction at the festival and were developed by Dan Black, Carlo Barboza, Britt Johnson, Freebee and Matt Tumlinson.

“We’re thrilled at how the event turned out, with a wide variety of music to enjoy, there was something for everyone,” said Will Krause, Producer of HOODOO Mural Festival. “The artists we brought in for the festival fell in love with Amarillo and vowed to come back. The local musicians lit up the crowd and showed off the innovative talent that already calls Amarillo home. Looking into the crowd was inspiring and reminded me why we do this event – to see everyone have a good time with smiles on their faces.”

Officials with the Hoodoo Mural Festival said next year’s event will take place on Sept. 28.