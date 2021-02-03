Honoring local school counselors during National School Counseling Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week marks National School Counseling Week all across the country.

School counselors on all levels do a little bit of everything including helping with schedules.

“We are responsible for building graduation plans for students as they come in as freshman. We give them a four-year plan to map out what comes next every year,” said Amy Francis, River Road High School Counselor.

“We’re making schedules. We’re making sure kids get into the right classes,” said Jacob Felton, Mann Middle School Counselor.

They also address serious issues.

“Any time students have a problem either with mental health issues such as cutting or suicide. Maybe they just have a problem at home or probably here at school,” said Felton.

Both Francis and Felton said the biggest challenge they faced during the pandemic was when schools first shut down last spring, forcing them to find other ways to keep in contact with their students and families.

“I built a google classroom just for counseling. So I tried to post stuff everyday just like get outside, do 15 minutes of exercise or whatever,” said Francis.

While what they do can be tough, seeing their students succeed re-iterates that what they are doing is making a big difference.

“You see them six or seven years down the road and the things they’re doing with their life and that you had at least a little part in helping them along the way,” said Felton.

“I love it when kids come up to me and show me their college acceptance letter or they come to me and tell me they got a job at Bell Helicopter. We’re still helping them even after graduation and I love that. I love it. They’ll always be my kids,” said Felton.

While it is National School Counseling Week, both Felton and Francis said that working with great teachers in their respective districts has made a huge difference as well.