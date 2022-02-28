AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Pearlene Martin, service to the community and service to others is a way of life, and there’s one thing driving her passion for it.

“The concern for the people,” said Martin, who’s served on numerous community organizations. “So that there would be togetherness for the children.”

Martin is a former educator in Amarillo ISD, teaching at schools including Carver and Hilltop Elementary. She made history in 1989 as the first female president of the Amarillo Branch of the NAACP.

“It was really interesting being president, and I guess I can say I was somewhat surprised,” she said. “I was invited to a couple of things that they had for the president back then, they liked the way I handled it, so they said ‘she out to be the next president.'”

History was made, but, it was nothing new to her.

“They went back in my background and found out I became part of the NAACP when I was 14,” she said.

She and her late husband Grover, raised their two children in north Amarillo, and said with the current revitalization efforts in North Heights, “it would help people in the community feel like they’re a part of the city,” said Martin.

With decades of service to many community organizations such as the YMCA and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Martin said her service is rooted in one belief.

“Making things better, that’s the best thing I can say, making things better,” she said.