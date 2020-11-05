Randall County homicide investigation

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday.

It happened at a home on Old Ranch Road in rural Randall County.

Deputies found the body of 45-year-old Wynona Karolyn Foss.

An autopsy has been ordered. Her death is being considered a homicide.

