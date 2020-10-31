‘Hometown Heroes’ special on Nov. 8, honoring Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A special honoring hometown heroes will air in honor of Veterans Day.
Hear amazing veteran stories on a local, state, and national scale.
The Hometown Heroes special airs on Nov. 8 at 11 p.m., right after Sunday night football.
