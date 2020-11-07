Homes For Our Troops building custom home for veteran

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops is building a specially adapted custom home for Army Specialist Harry Stokes in Amarillo. SPC Stokes lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

On June 3, 2012, SPC Stokes was on patrol in Panjwai, Afghanistan, when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED), which was followed by an ambush. The blast immediately amputated his right leg and left foot. Once in the hospital, doctors eventually amputated his left leg below the knee.

Saturday morning, Homes For Our Troops held a Community Kickoff event to signify the start of the build process and introduce SPC Stokes to the community. The event was be held at Hanna’s Haven Event Center and was limited to 50 people.

The home being built for SPC Stokes will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, or reaching for cabinets that are too high.

Homes For Our Troops has built 310 homes since the organization’s inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each veteran’s home.

To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org

