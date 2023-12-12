AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department said the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a Tuesday morning fire in northwest Amarillo left one homeowner hospitalized.

According to department officials at the scene, firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Brookwater Place just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday on a call reporting a house fire. When crews arrived at the home, said officials, they found the homeowner outside on the front lawn.

The homeowner was sent to a local hospital for medical treatment, said officials, and firefighters had the fire considered “all clear” around 11:30 a.m.

Officials on the scene noted that neither the extent of the damage nor the cause of the fire was known as of Tuesday morning, though the Fire Marshal’s Office is expected to further investigate.