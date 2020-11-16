Homeless vet reunited with family after eight years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s homeless population is a diverse population with people from all walks of life.

Rogelio Manning was one of those individuals, being a veteran of the Armed Forces.

Manning was recently reunited with his family in California due to an extensive search.

It all started when Manning came into the Simms Municipal Building and wanted to use the phone and then got put into contact with the team that runs the Homeless Management Information System with the City of Amarillo.

Manning is originally from California and Amy Dixon, the HMIS coordinator said at some point Manning made his way to Amarillo.

Dixon said she started to look for his family in mid-august. The family was finally reunited after 8 years of looking.

Mara Manning, Rogelio’s daughter said she is grateful.

“It means to me that, like I said earlier , that are diligent doing their jobs and finding compassion in their hearts to help those who aren’t able to help themselves,” said Manning.

Dixon said being able to reunite families and helping them makes the job all worthwhile

Mara Manning said the family still has a long road ahead of them as they try to work to help Rogelio get back on his feet, keep him on his medication and hopefully get him into his own space near a family member.

The Homeless Management Information System is a software application designed to record and store client-level information on the characteristics and service needs of homeless persons.

The U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development uses HMIS data to obtain better information about the extent and nature of homelessness over time.