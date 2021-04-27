Homeless population decreasing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Amarillo the homeless population in Amarillo is decreasing.
The results of the point in time study were presented to the Amarillo City Council today.
The study found 495 homeless people in Amarillo, that is 105 fewer than last year’s number.
Over the past several year’s they have seen a decrease if 279, the fourth highest decline in the U.S.
The study also found 191 homeless people are sheltered and about 300 remain unsheltered.
The number of those who are chronically homeless is down 7% since 2020.
The City will conduct another pit count in July.
