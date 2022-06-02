AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers from the Amarillo nonprofit Homeless Heroes, it will host a summer charity event at the Starlight Ranch Event Center on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Event staff noted in their online announcement that the Homeless Heroes Summer Bash is intended to be a charity event “full of family fun,” set to include live music from Strange Saints and Lindsey Lane as well as food trucks, carnival games, vendors, a silent auction, and other attractions.

Ticket prices begin at $10 each for admission. Proceeds from the event, according to the organization, will go towards funding a tiny home community for homeless veterans.