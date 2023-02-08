AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Homeless Heroes Amarillo held a meet and greet to share their organization’s purpose and future plans for the tiny home project.

After being granted ten acres of land by the Potter County Commissioners court, members of the community expressed concern about the new living community meant to help veterans.

“We’ll put the houses out there a community center, park. dog run, all these different things,” said Tiffany Belflower, President and Founder of Homeless Heroes Amarillo. “Really create a community for these men and women. It’s something that we are bringing here, that has been done at a high level that has had great success.”

Wednesday’s meeting was meant to answer community questions and ease fears they may have.

Belflower, a real estate agent with a passion for helping veterans find homes noticed a gap where veterans were experiencing homelessness at high rates and wanted to help. In 2017, Belflower passed out brown paper bags with hand and feet warmers and a message saying thank you.

“Back in 2017 I realized there was a really big gap for homeless veterans and so I didn’t know what to do so I just wanted to do something small to start to give back to these homeless men and women who have fought for our country,” said Belflower.

Homeless Heroes has spent the past six years researching ways to help build a community for veterans that have and are experiencing homelessness. That’s when Belflower learned about the tiny homes.

“It turns out there are several places in the United States that have created these tiny home villages for veterans, and they did it as such a scale where it has helped a multitude of people,” explained Belflower. “I’m taking that idea and bringing it right into the Panhandle.”

With land for the project, the non-profit has worked to develop a layout to have a visual picture of what the community will be. The layout was shared during the meeting.

“We love our veterans in the state of Texas, especially in the Panhandle,” stated Belflower. “We’re working with one veteran right now and there’s steps to take but the end result is there’s not enough houses.”

The layouts include one- and two-bedroom options to best accommodate the individual veteran. Before moving in veterans must go through a verification and application process.

One concern the community had was if the homes were permanent or temporary, as well as where the new community will be located.

“These are actual homes; these are not tents or temporary housing,” said Belflower. “They are on a foundation they have everything that anyone else’s home out there.”

Belflower made it clear that the homes are permanent, and the residents won’t be stuck there with no resources.

In addition to a community resource center on the property, Homeless Heroes will also continue to work with local veterans resources to provide transportation for the veterans. The community will be open to both men and women who have served.

During the meeting, Homeless Heroes board members shared that the organization will be financially responsible for facility and housing maintenance upkeep. As well as utilities, construction and insurance.

The board also addressed concerns regarding property tax values and stated that based on appraisals they don’t see it negatively impacting property taxes.