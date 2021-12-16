Home under construction burns on Shadywood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A home under construction burned in the 8400 block of Shadywood Drive in the Greenway’s addition, according to the Amarillo Fire Department, drawing crews to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The department said crews responded to the two-alarm fire with eight units after the first engine arrived at the scene to find fire coming through the roof of the home’s garage, and getting into the second story at the back of the building.

After setting up a ladder to fight the main body of the fire, the department said that the second alarm was called to provide additional water to the effort. Firefighters then entered the building in order to extinguish the flames.

The department reported that the fire was under control at around 6:20 a.m. There was no one living at the home under construction, and no injuries were reported.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was noted as still investigating the cause.