Home north of Eastridge Elementary School burns, Red Cross requested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by the Amarillo Fire Department, a home on northeast 22nd Avenue, north of Eastridge Elementary School, caught on fire early this morning.

Firefighters, according to AFD, were able to extinguish the flame quickly and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was requested for the residents – two adults and eight children.

No cause for the fire has been released, but this story will be updated as more information is available.

