Home burns on Syracuse Drive, one person taken to hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by the Amarillo Fire Department, a home on the 5900 block of Syracuse Drive has caught on fire.
According to Captain Cody Snyder, “Crews on scene removed one victim and one dog. Victim is en route to hospital, status unknown”
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and be aware of emergency vehicles.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
