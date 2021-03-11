Home burns on Syracuse Drive, one person taken to hospital

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
Amarillo Fire_1508945228589.jpg

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by the Amarillo Fire Department, a home on the 5900 block of Syracuse Drive has caught on fire.

According to Captain Cody Snyder, “Crews on scene removed one victim and one dog. Victim is en route to hospital, status unknown”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and be aware of emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss