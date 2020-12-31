Home burns on North Cleveland Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A residence caught on fire earlier this morning, confirmed by Cody Snyder of the Amarillo Fire Department, on the 1100 block of North Cleveland Street.

The Amarillo Fire Department said that there was a report of a fire at around 10:16 a.m. The first crews on scene found two structures connected, with heavy fire and smoke coming from the south.

The south side, said AFD, suffered significant damage, but no injuries or cause have yet been reported.



via KAMR/KCIT

This story will be updated as more information is released.