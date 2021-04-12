Home burns on NW 20th, threatens neighboring buildings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Sunday at around 2 p.m., the Amarillo Fire Department reported that it responded to a burning home on the 1900 block of NW 20th. Said the AFD, both neighboring buildings were threatened, causing a second alarm to be raised.

Said the AFD, firefighters initially focused on saving the two neighboring buildings. There was fire damage reported to both buildings, but firefighters were reported as able to limit the fire damage to the outside.

“Due to the volume of fire and the questionable integrity of the structure, firefighters were initially unable to enter the structure.” said AFD, “Firefighters eventually made access to the interior of the structure to complete extinguishment.”

No injuries were reported, and the Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the blaze as accidental.