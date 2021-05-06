Home burns on 10th Avenue, Fire Marshal investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A home on the 2400 block of NW 10th Avenue caught fire last night (May 5) in an incident currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, at around 10:22 p.m. the single-story home was reported “heavily involved in fire.”

The first engine arrived at the scene at around 10:26 p.m. according to AFD, and firefighters doused the fire as well as searched the inside of the home for victims.

No injuries were reported by AFD, but the Red Cross was notified for the evacuated residents of the home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.