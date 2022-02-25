AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews responded on Thursday night to a house fire on the 1000 block of North Madison Street.

The department said that crews arrived and found a single-story home involved with heavy fire on the scene, after the initial alarm at 9:50 p.m. No occupants were found in the home during searches conducted after the crews had extinguished the fire. The fire was reported to be under control by 10:15 p.m.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal Office responded to investigate the fire, according to the department.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.