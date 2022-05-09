AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details after responding to a house fire early Monday morning in the 2900 block of Trigg.

According to the department, firefighters arrived at the scene at around 2:17 a.m. on Monday to find “heavy fire” coming through the roof at the rear of a home. Firefighters entered the house to perform a search and began fighting the fire that had spread through the attic of the home. In order to make sure the fire was completely out, fire crews were reported to have pulled the ceiling of the home.

The department said that no injuries were reported due to the fire, and the resident of the home was not there at the time.

The cause of the fire, said officials, was still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.