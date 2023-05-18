AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Holy Cross Catholic Academy released information regarding the main campus being struck by lightning causing classes to be canceled on Friday, May 19.

According to a Holy Cross Catholic Academy press release, at around 8:30 p.m., on Thursday night the main campus was struck by lightning that took out the server and caused other unknown damage.

“The Amarillo Fire Department reported to the campus, and they did a complete building search and discovered that there was no fire potential,” said Craig Logan, HCCA Head of School. “Due to the lightning strike taking out our server and other unknown damage, classes are canceled Friday, May 19, which includes virtual classes.”

The release states that the school officials are scheduled to report to the campus on Friday to continue conducting a damage assessment.