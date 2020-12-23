Holiday travel and tourism in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Traffic coming into Amarillo is currently strong, according to Hope Stokes, Director of Marketing for the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Stoke said people coming through Amarillo usually helps our local economy with the sales tax and hotel occupancy rate.

Stokes also said a good indicator of travel traffic is snow in the mountains.

“Traffic is currently pretty strong, a good indicator of that this time of year is how much snow is in the mountains because a lot of our travel during Christmas is actually people on their way to go skiing, they stop in Amarillo and spend a night or two,” said Stokes.