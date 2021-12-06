Holiday lovin’ and grubbin’: Healthy eating tips during the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday season is full of plenty of good things. Good cheer, good hearts, good gifts, and of course, good eating, in many cases, a little too good.

“A lot of people tend to be stressed out during the holidays, or confused about how to eat during the holidays,” said Dr. Christine Garner, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “It really doesn’t have to be that difficult. Basically, following principles that we recommend following all year round will help.”

Those principles include things like keeping sugar intake at reasonable levels, and pacing yourself before going back for more.

But, Dr. Garner says, two of the most helpful ones are, “In particular, beverages around the holidays can be really high in calories and sugar,” she said. “So making sure to watch those can be really helpful. Watching portion sizes is really important.”

If you’re like me, you’ve heard that by eating slowly, you tend to eat less because of body and brain rhythm. But, that’s just a myth, or is it Dr. Garner?

“By eating more slowly, and by waiting 20 mins or longer to go eat seconds, that can allow your body and brain time to recognize whether or not it’s already had enough to eat,” she said.

Dr. Garner adds, no matter what method you choose make your holiday grubbing a little more healthy, don’t forget to exercise.

“Building muscle is important because the more muscle you have, the more energy you burn just in a resting state,” she said. “It’s the movement part, like walking or running that will burn more energy during the exercise.”