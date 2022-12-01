AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Hodgetown, along with the Fairly Group and The Occunet Company, recently released the details for the “Christmas in the Sky” event, scheduled for later this month.

According to a news release, the “Christmas in the Sky” event will be at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hodgetown, located at 715 S Buchanan St. The fireworks are expected to begin around 7 p.m. and the general admission event is free to the public.

Officials said this year’s event will consist of a live jazz Christmas group performing on the field while members of the community file into the stadium for the event. According to the release, more than 7,000 people came to the stadium last year for what officials called the largest fireworks show in Hodgetown history.

“We were blown away when so many Amarilloans joined us to kick off the Christmas season last year,” Fairly Group CEO and The OccuNet Company Founder Alex Fairly said in the release. “We had no idea it would be so much fun, and we are excited to do it again. Thanks to the Sod Poodles and the HODGETOWN staff for hosting this event with us. We have added a fun addition with a live Christmas jazz performance, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

According to the release, this event will be general admission, with no reserved seating available in the stadium’s seating bowl in advance of the event.

“Christmas is the best time of the year for many of us to celebrate the joy of the season with family and friends,” Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor said in the release. “There is no better place to kick off the Christmas season than at Amarillo’s gathering place, HODGETOWN. We are thrilled to partner with Fairly Group and The OccuNet Company who have entrusted us to host this amazing Christmas event for the entire community. It’ll be the biggest fireworks show seen in Amarillo this year.”

For more information, individuals are asked to call the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at 806-803-7762.