Hodgetown to host holiday-themed fireworks display

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Sod Poodles recently announced that it will be hosting a free holiday event at HODGETOWN later this month, celebrating the holiday season in downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release, “Christmas in the Sky,” a free holiday-themed fireworks show and what officials are stating is the city’s final fireworks event of the year, will take place at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 16 at the ballpark. The event will be presented by the Fairly Group and Occunet.

Officials are touting this event as the largest fireworks event in the history of HODGETOWN, the release said, officially kicking off the holiday season. The event will include milk and cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas carolers as well as an appearance from Santa.

“What a better way to celebrate Christmas than to light up the sky together, in celebration of the gift of

Christmas,” Alex Fairly, the chief executive officer of the Fairly Group, said in the release. “This show will be visible from miles away – as was the star of Christmas. So, whether you’re at HODGETOWN sipping hot chocolate with us, or elsewhere (in) Amarillo, we hope you’ll join us.”

Attendees will also have the chance to donate presents to the Northside Toy Drive while attending the event, the release said.

“We are beyond excited to partner with the Fairly Group and Occunet to create this magical holiday

event for our community,” Tony Ensor, the Amarillo Sod Poodles President and General Manager, said in the release. “HODGETOWN provides the perfect setting in the heart of downtown Amarillo for our community to gather during this special time of year while making lasting memories with their families.”