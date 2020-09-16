Hodgetown to host first-ever Hodgetown Honky-Tonk concert downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cooder Graw along with Logan Samford and Charlie Shafter are scheduled to perform at the first-ever Hodgetown Honky-Tonk country concert in downtown Amarillo on Saturday, October 3.

Tickets for the outdoor concert go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m. The open-air, socially-distanced concert is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m.

Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $10 to $25 depending on ticket type and location. Seating options comprise the premium club seats, bowl seating and standing-room-only/lawn seating.

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck.

Guests can purchase tickets starting Friday, September 18. Online tickets will be available at www.SodPoodles.com starting at 10 a.m. on September 18. Guests can also purchase tickets by phone at 806-803-9547 or in-person at the Hodgetown box office starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.



Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available, but a $2 increase will be in effect and ticket availability is not guaranteed.

Full food and beverage operations including concourse concessions and Bar 352 will be open.

The Sod Poodles team store will be open from 4 p.m. until all concert-goers have left the park.