AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— HODGETOWN Events and the Amarillo Symphony announced “Celebrate America” at 7:30 p.m. on October 1 at HODGETOWN. The show will feature patriotic fan favorites and a spectacular fireworks show to end the night. There will be a pre-concert band by Jim Laughlin Quintet after gates open at 6 p.m. This is the third outdoor symphony concert downtown.

Ticket sales will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday for the event. Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $14 to $25. Online tickets will be available at SodPoodles.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 806-803-9547, or by visiting the HODGETOWN Box Office. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the 7th inning on gamedays

Hospitality options for groups are available as well, including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For the ultimate intimate experience, on-field, front of stage, catered VIP tables with conductor meet and greet are available on a limited basis. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call (806) 803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com. VIP Tables may also be purchased at the Amarillo Symphony office by calling (806) 376-8782.

“The Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN Events are once again so excited to partner with the Amarillo Symphony for this unique event,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. “This partnership originated two years ago to provide an opportunity for our community to come out and continue to enjoy the many different types of magical experiences this venue has to offer. The success of the past two concerts has proven that HODGETOWN not only stacks up as a premier minor league baseball facility, but an incredible gathering place for fans of great music, too. We can’t wait for the Amarillo and Panhandle community to come out in October and ‘Celebrate America’, together while creating once-in-a-lifetime memories.”

“The Amarillo Symphony is thrilled to partner with HODGETOWN to present an exciting community concert event for the whole family,” said Larry Lang, Executive Director of the Amarillo Symphony. “Join us for patriotic gems like the Stars and Stripes Forever, 1812 Overture, hits from Hollywood, and other American favorites. It will be a Star-Spangled Spectacular!”