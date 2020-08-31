Hodgetown to be transformed into “Hodgewarts” with upcoming Harry Potter on-field movie night

Themed on-field movie night will be held on Saturday, September 12 featuring Harry Potter on the big screen

AMARILLO, Texas (August 31, 2020) — HODGETOWN will be transformed into “HODGEWARTS” with an on-field ballpark movie night on Saturday, September 12 featuring Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The themed night will be full of wizardry and witchcraft with house sections, butterbeer, themed merchandise, and kids and adults are encouraged to come dressed the part.



Gates for the event open at 7 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale online and in-person tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m. Social distancing protocols will be in effect during the event at HODGETOWN and masks are required upon entry, exit and while moving about the stadium but can be removed while seated.

A variety of seating will be available for purchase, including on-field, reserved square spaces, hospitality suites, and individual bowl seats.

On-field, marked square spaces are available to reserve in four or eight-person capacity (limited quantity). Four-person squares (10’x10’) are $32 and eight-person (10’x20’) squares are $64. Blankets and pillows are acceptable to bring on to the field, but folding chairs are prohibited. Sod Poodles Blankets (54″x84″) can also be added to a reservation for $36 – various colors available and limited quantity available.

Private coterie (concourse) suites and dugout (field-level) suites for 10 people are also available for purchase as group hospitality options.

Group hospitality options offered for 10 people are a Tailgate Meal suite, which includes hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, cookies, and canned sodas, for $320, or a Movie-Night Snack suite, which includes a choice of 10 candy-item mix and match – Cotton Candy, M&M’s Peanuts, M&M’s, Sour Patch Kids, and Skittles, 10 Drinks – Sierra Mist, Mt Dew, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, and Water, Bottomless Popcorn, and Bottomless Peanuts for $200.

Individual bowl seats are $6 per seat. A Family Movie Meal Pack is available for purchase which includes two candy choices, two buckets of popcorn, and four drinks for $25. Standard concessions will also be open for individual-item ordering.

The Sod Poodles team store will be open from 7 p.m. (gates open) until all movie-goers have left the park.

Fans can purchase tickets starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m. online at www.SodPoodles.com, by phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available but ticket availability is not guaranteed.