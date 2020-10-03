HODGETOWN Honky-Tonk Concert featuring Cooder Graw to be held Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cooder Graw along with Logan Samford and Charlie Shafter are scheduled to perform at the first-ever HODGETOWN HONKY-TONK country concert in downtown Amarillo on Saturday, October 3.

The concert will be open-air, socially-distanced, at the home of the Sod Poodles. The concert is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m.

Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President, and General Manager said, “We couldn’t be more excited than to host our first-ever HODGETOWN HONKY-TONK country concert at the ballpark. HODGETOWN is the perfect setting for safe and fun live-music entertainment. We are thrilled to begin our Honky-Tonk series with a homegrown country institution like Cooder Graw along with Logan Samford and Charlie Shafter. It’s going to be yet another memorable night for our community!”

Online tickets may still be available at www.SodPoodles.com

