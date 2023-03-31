AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced on Friday that Hodgetown will go cashless beginning with the 2023 season, accepting debit and credit cards along with an option to place money on a card in order to purchase items at the facility.

Officials with the Sod Poodles detailed that the aim of going cashless is to “increase the overall fan experience for all events hosted at Hodgetown,” joining 29 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, along with NFL, NBA, NHL and Minor League Baseball teams, that are operating cashless facilities.

The Hodgetown team store, concession and paid parking, officials added, will accept tap-to-pay from a mobile device, another card method, or Hodgetown bucks.

“The Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN are excited to join a number of other professional organizations and venues moving to a cashless venue, “ said Tony Ensor, team president and general manager. “The goal is to enhance our fan experience by limiting the time spent in lines and more time enjoying the game or concert. We have also upgraded our point-of-sale systems to enhance security for fans to pair with quicker and more efficient transactions for everyone

involved.”

The organization is set to install two “reverse ATM’s” located at the concourse level behind sections 109 and 113, as these machines will give fans the opportunity to transfer cash onto a non-reloadable Visa card, which can then be used in Hodgetown and anywhere in the U.S. Officials noted that these cards have a limit of $500.

Officials further detailed that Sod Poodles staff members will be available to assist fans with questions or issues.

For more information call 806-803-9547 or email info@sodpoodles.com and purchase tickets on the Sod Poodles website. Check out the full Amarillo Sod Poodles schedule on MyHighPlains.com .