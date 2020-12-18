Hobert Brown, Jr. announces plans to file for Amarillo City Council Place One

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hobert “Gunny” Brown, Jr. announces plans to file for Amarillo City Council Place One.

Brown said he is a United States Marine Corps veteran and plans to run to replace outgoing council woman Elaine Hays.

Brown said he is focused on issues like enacting single-member districts, reforming Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, and restoring trust at city hall.